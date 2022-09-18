Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.5% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

