Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.29.
Nestlé Price Performance
Nestlé stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.