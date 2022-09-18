Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Up 51.1% in August

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nephros

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 263,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Price Performance

NEPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 99,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Nephros has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

About Nephros

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 50.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

