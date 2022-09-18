Neblio Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00008708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,537,270 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform."

