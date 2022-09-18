Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Natuzzi Company Profile

NTZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.22. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

