NAGA (NGC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.69 Million

NAGA (NGC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $26,940.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One NAGA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

