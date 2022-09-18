MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 569,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. Stephens cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $828,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.