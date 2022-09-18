Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter worth $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 4,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.