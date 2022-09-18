MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $30.06 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $30.06 million and $50,615.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00286821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.03079068 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

