Mizuho Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

