Mizuho Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.30.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.32. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
