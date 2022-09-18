Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 3,283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,020.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of MMTOF remained flat at $4.29 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.