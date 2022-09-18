MiniDOGE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $186,487.16 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $186,487.16 and approximately $9,924.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004804 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000393 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030244 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

