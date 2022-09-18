Mineral (MNR) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mineral has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $80,359.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral’s genesis date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

