M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 226 ($2.73).

MNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

M&G Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 201.20 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.68. The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6,706.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

M&G Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at M&G

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 610.00%.

In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). Also, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

