Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0031

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO. Telegram “

