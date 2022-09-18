MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $21,674.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,670,225,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,488,749,626 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling #MetaHash
