Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

