McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.