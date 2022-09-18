MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of MBI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

