MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Shares of MBI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
