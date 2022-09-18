Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($11.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

LON MTW opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £339.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 672.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.56. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($10.97).

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.00%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

