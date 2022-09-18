MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

