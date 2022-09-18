Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of MARUY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687. Marubeni has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $9.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

