Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 380 at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marshalls to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 343.20 ($4.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £868.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,716.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 518.97. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 312.80 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 828 ($10.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Marshalls

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,399 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 4,399 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). Also, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,512 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). Insiders have acquired a total of 14,503 shares of company stock worth $6,476,201 in the last 90 days.

About Marshalls

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

