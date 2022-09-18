Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOMF remained flat at $11.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Mandom has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Get Mandom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.