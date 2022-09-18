L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

L’Oréal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LRLCY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.00.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

