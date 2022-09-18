Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LGVN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 101,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,977. Longeveron has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 1,414.09%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Longeveron will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.