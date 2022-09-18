Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

