Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,343,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.29. 2,023,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

