Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZRFY. UBS Group lowered shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

LZRFY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 8,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.0249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

