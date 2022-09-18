Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LYG remained flat at $2.16 on Friday. 10,031,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,368. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
