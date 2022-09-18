Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG remained flat at $2.16 on Friday. 10,031,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,368. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.