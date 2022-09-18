Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

