Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 198,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,389. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

About Liquidmetal Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.