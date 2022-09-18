Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 198,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,389. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
