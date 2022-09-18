LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $0.51 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

