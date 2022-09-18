Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Light Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 10,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,651. Light has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
Light Company Profile
