Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 10,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,651. Light has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

