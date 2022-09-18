Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $414.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.