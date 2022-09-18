Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 380 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leo Brokerage LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,294,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,888,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.