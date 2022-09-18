Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 18,968 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,968 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

