Leo Brokerage LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,922. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

