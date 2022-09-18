Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $1.93 Million in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 68,994 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 257,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 303,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.