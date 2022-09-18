Leo Brokerage LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.49. 595,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,969. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

