Leo Brokerage LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD remained flat at $71.19 during midday trading on Friday. 3,896,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

