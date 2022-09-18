Leo Brokerage LLC Has $435,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 2,633,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

