Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 491,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 62,714 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

