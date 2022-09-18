Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Legrand has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

