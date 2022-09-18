Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 47,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,909. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

