Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,819,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

WY stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

