Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 3.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

