Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 305,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LADR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

