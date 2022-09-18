Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 1,117,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.71. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

