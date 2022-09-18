Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14,709.47 and $1.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. Telegram | Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

