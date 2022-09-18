Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMTUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Komatsu Price Performance

Komatsu stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 129,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

